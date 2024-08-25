Business Standard
Home / World News / 11 killed, 35 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus veered off the highway in Pakistan's Balochistan province and fell into a ravine on Sunday, according to media reports.

Balochistan people, Baloch protest, Balochistan protest

According to District Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted | Photo: X/@HabibKhanT

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bus carrying 70 people was bringing pilgrims back from Iran to Punjab province when the accident occurred in Hub, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The accident occurred on the Makran coastal highway, a 653 km national highway which extends along Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast from Karachi in Sindh province to Gwadar in Balochistan province.
Most of the passengers were from Lahore or Gujranwala, according to police sources.
According to District Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted.
According to Edhi rescue sources, 23 others were injured in the incident and were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Lasbela incident and extended her condolences to the grieving families.
She also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.
This tragedy comes just days after another bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Iran, leaving 35 dead and 15 injured.

Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Nawaz Sharif Punjab

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

