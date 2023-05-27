close

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

Modi's remarks came in response to many netizens hailing the government's performance on social media as his tenure completed nine years on Friday

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has completed nine years in office, on Saturday said accomplishments had been possible because the people elected a stable government which delivered on key promises.

Modi's remarks came in response to many netizens hailing the government's performance on social media as his tenure completed nine years on Friday.

"Since morning, I am seeing many Tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our Government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people," Modi said on Twitter.

In response to a Twitter user's praise for his government, Modi said, "We have covered much ground in the last 9 years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal."

"Our accomplishments have been possible because the people of India have elected a stable government which has been able to deliver on key promises. This unparalleled support is a source of great strength," Modi said in response to another tweet hailing his government's performance in the last nine years.

The NDA government has made numerous efforts to transform lives and add momentum to India's development journey, the prime minister said.

Responding to a specific tweet praising the government's initiatives in the infrastructure sector, Modi said, "You have highlighted key infrastructure and 'Ease of Living' projects which have been very impactful at the grassroots level."

"I am truly humbled to have got the opportunity to fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore Indians," he said in another tweet.

The BJP on Friday had highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The nine years of the Modi government were dedicated to bring about development, which is "inclusive, progressive and sustainable", the party had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi indian government

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

