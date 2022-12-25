JUST IN
PM Modi, Congress president Kharge extend Christmas greetings to nation
Green peas growers in MP stage protest, demand fixed MSP for open market
Cold waves intensify across Kashmir, many places see season's lowest temp
India reports 227 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 3,424
Man-animal conflicts rise as leopard population grows in Jaipur's forests
UP madrasa board to restart recognising unregistered Islamic seminaries
Pollution levels remain high in northern India due to rain deficit: Experts
PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary
Bombay HC issues notice to minister Abdul Sattar over land dispute order
BF.7 is Omicron with mutations, won't lead to severe disease, say experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
PM Modi, Congress president Kharge extend Christmas greetings to nation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Covid cases rising in many countries, be vigilant, wear mask: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against Covid-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

In his last 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Modi said many people are on a vacation or will go on one during Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols like wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not affected adversely by the virus.

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic.

Modi has also chaired meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.

The prime minister said the outgoing year, 2022, has been inspirational to India in many ways.

India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy, he said.

The country also achieved the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) and made new strides in space, defence and drone sectors, he added and also highlighted its achievements in sports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 12:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU