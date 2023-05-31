close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meiteis, Kukis urge Centre to control situation in violence-hit Manipur

A press conference was held by representatives of the Meitei community who demanded the Centre's intervention in restoring peace in the state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the ethnic unrest continues in Manipur, representatives of the Meitei and Kuki communities on Wednesday sought restoration of peace in the state even as differences remained stark.

Members from the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo tribes held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here demanding that Chief Minister Biren Singh be sacked and President's rule implemented in the state.

A press conference was held by representatives of the Meitei community who demanded the Centre's intervention in restoring peace in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah is in Manipur, monitoring the situation. Shah, who reached Imphal Monday night, will visit the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Thursday, where he will meet Kuki civil society groups.

The Kuki community members said more than 115 tribal villages, 4000 houses and 222 churches have been desecrated and burnt. They claimed Kuki houses were burnt even when Home Minister Amit Shah was in the state on May 29-30.

Timothy Chongthu, a representative of the Kuki Students Organisation Delhi, said the government should look at the long standing demand of the tribal communities to have separate administration.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur: Shah visits border town Moreh, meets Kukis, other communities

Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy, alleges JNU Professor

7 more cheetahs to be released in Kuno National Park by June third week

Health ministry deploys several teams of doctors to violence-hit Manipur

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 181 crore to farmers for crop damage

Priyank Kharge gets IT & BT portfolio in cabinet during minor re-allocation

Probe against Manish Sisodia in excise policy case complete, says ED

"President's rule should be implemented in Manipur if the state government is unable to control the situation," he said.

A Meitei representative, however, said the violence in Imphal valley, which is dominated by the group, was a "reaction".

"People are angry and helpless," said Bobby Meetei, a representative of People's Alliance for peace and Progress Manipur.

"The Kukis want to push the Meiteis to the Imphal valley so that they can demand a separate state," he claimed.

Kimi Soni, a Meitei community member who is from the worst affected Churachandpur district, said she was heartbroken.

"The police did not do anything for us. We were told we had to manage on our own for two nights," she claimed.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's remark that the turmoil was due to "ethnic clashes" and not an anti-insurgency issue also drew sharp reactions from both the communities.

While the Kuki representatives said it backed their claim that they are not "illegal immigrants" as being alleged, the Meitei community members felt the Army is being partisan.

"The CDS said it is ethnic clashes and not insurgency, so why is the firing not stopping?" questioned Kimi.

She, however, clarified that she was not claiming that the Army is taking any sides.

"We are not saying they are siding with anyone, but we do not know what is happening," she said.

Meitei representatives have maintained that the clashes were linked to state government's recent action against poppy plantations in the forest area, and that a number of Kukis are "illegal immigrants" from Myanmar.

They also demanded implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to weed out "illegal immigrants", and cancelation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed with various Kuki militant groups any further.

"NRC exercise should be carried out in Manipur, that would make things clear. Getting an Aadhaar card is very easy," said Ina Khunbi, a Meitei community member.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in all its 10 districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur violence Centre

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon