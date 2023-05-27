close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP urges Congress govt to fulfil election guarantees in Karnataka

The BJP will hold statewide agitations if the Congress government in Karnataka fails to fulfil its five guarantees to the people, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
BJP

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP will hold statewide agitations if the Congress government in Karnataka fails to fulfil its five guarantees to the people, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Kateel said the guarantees should be implemented within a month and warned that the government will face a series of protests if there is any delay in this regard.

He said government officials are bearing the brunt of people's fury who refuse to pay electricity bills and other charges citing the Congress promises.

Kateel, also Dakshina Kannada MP, alleged that the new dispensation is practising revenge politics and booking cases against BJP MLAs and party workers. Cases have been booked against MLAs Harish Poonja and C N Ashwath Narayan, while Congress workers are indulging in violence, he added.

The BJP state chief dared the Congress to probe the charges made by them against the previous BJP government. The government should also allow an impartial probe into the Lokayukta cases against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

On comments by some Congress leaders about banning the RSS, Kateel said even former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narasimha Rao who tried to ban the organisation were not successful due to intervention of courts.

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi hints at replacement of K'taka BJP chief after party's defeat

K'taka Cong govt withdraws appointment order of Praveen Nettaru's wife

Ex-Lok Sabha MP Shivarame Gowda joins BJP in poll-bound Karnataka

Cong slams K'taka BJP President's 'focus on love jihad' remark

BJP's S Angara announces retirement from politics after being denied ticket

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

MPs not taken into confidence on new Parliament building: NCP chief Pawar

He also said the BJP government had appointed slain party activist Praveen Nettaru's wife as a government employee on contract basis and on compassionate grounds. However, the new Congress government has removed her from service.

Kateel urged the Chief Minister to allow her to continue in service on humanitarian grounds.

BJP MLAs from Dakshina Kannada district Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty, Harish Poonja, Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik. Bhagirathi Muruliya and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak were present at the press meet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Karnataka

First Published: May 27 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamta Banerjee
1 min read

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
3 min read

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

BJP
6 min read

MPs not taken into confidence on new Parliament building: NCP chief Pawar

Sharad Pawar
2 min read

Most Popular

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Basavaraj Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meeting is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

BJP
2 min read

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon