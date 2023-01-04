Cong slams K'taka BJP President's 'focus on love jihad' remark

The opposition in on Wednesday slammed the state President Nalin Kumar Kateel's remark at a event where he called upon the masses to "focus on and not on gutter, roads and development".

U.T. Khader, the MLA from Ullal constituency, charged that the state's ruling government does not have the capacity, dignity and eligibility to fill up potholes or to develop roads and that's why an emotional matter such as 'love jihad' is brought up.

"Even after four years, the ruling government has not been able to ensure development."We have to go back to the promises they (BJP) made during elections. Leave out big projects, they are not able to deliver on the small works... The people who can't give rice to people talk about all this," he added.

A video of Kateel making the remarks has gone viral on social media.

"Don't talk about roads, gutters. There is a question regarding the life of your children. Considering this, you must talk about 'love jihad'. The BJP is required to stop 'love jihad'," he had stated.

President D.K. Shivakumar described the comment as an "utter bad message" given to the BJP workers by Kateel.

"Instead of prioritising development, the BJP is spreading hatred and trying to divide the country. This statement is testimony for their intentions," he added.

--IANS

