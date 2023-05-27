close

K'taka Cong govt withdraws appointment order of Praveen Nettaru's wife

The report said that when governments change, temporary staff are generally asked to leave and no special consideration has been made for Nutan Kumari

IANS Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Dy CM D K Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
The newly appointed Congress government in Karnataka has withdrawn the temporary appointment order of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru's wife from government services in Dakshina Kannada district, sources confirmed on Saturday.

Nutan Kumari, wife of the murdered BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was offered a Group C post on contract basis in the office of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

She reported to duty and expressed before the former Chief Minister about her preference to work in Mangaluru.

Following her request she was given the post of an assistant in the Chief Minister;s Relief Fund section of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mangaluru.

Now, the sitting Congress government has withdrawn the order.

The sources said that when governments change, temporary staff are generally asked to leave and no special consideration has been made for Nutan Kumari.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022. The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The initial probe had indicated that Nettaru's murder was revenge killing. More than 10 accused, including three assailants, have been arrested.

Hindu activists ran a social media campaign urging the former Bommai government to provide a government job Nutan.

The BJP had also built a house for Nettaru's family.

May 27 2023

