Buddha inspired me to renounce violence, just like Ashoka: Nepal PM

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda said he was inspired by Lord Buddha to abandon the path of violence after conquering many smaller states and adopt a peaceful path shown by him

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda on Friday said he was inspired by Lord Buddha to abandon the path of violence after conquering many smaller states and adopt a peaceful path shown by him.

Addressing a special function on the occasion of Buddha Purnima organised at Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, Prachanda compared himself with Maurya King Ashoka, who renounced violence after coming into the fold of Buddhism.

Recalling the historic incident of Maurya emperor Ashok transforming himself by shunning the path of war and adopting a peaceful way of life by following the teachings of Buddha, Prachanda said the same is true with the Nepalese Maoists, who renounced armed struggle and adopted peaceful politics through signing Comprehensive Peace Agreement (in 2006).

It is estimated that the 10-year-long conflict (1996-2006) resulted in the death of over 17,000 people. The Maoist rebels started an armed agitation in 1996 to overthrow the monarchy in Nepal and establish a people's system.

Prachanda said his party had abandoned the path of violence by signing the peace process as they are inspired by the teachings of Buddha.

This has also proven that peace and revolution are complementary to each other," he remarked.

Nepal on Friday celebrated the 2567th Buddha Jayanti by organising various programmes.

The special programme organised at Lumbini saw Prachanda as the chief guest. Speaking at the programme the Prime Minister further said that the government is committed to resolving the instability and adverse economic situation that has currently surfaced in the country.

Buddha has inspired millions of people to move on the path of solidarity and communal harmony, he pointed out. On the occasion, Prachanda said that the government is committed to developing Lumbini as per the master plan envisioned four years ago as per the concept of the Buddhist circuit, and promoting all the religious sites linked to the life of Buddha including Ramgram.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel in a message said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Nepal that the birthplace of Gautam Buddha is here.

The message of non-violence and peace propounded by Gautam Buddha- the apostle of global peace would inspire individuals, families, societies, countries and the world for all-round welfare and progress, Paudel pointed out.

In Kathmandu, thousands of people gathered at Swoyambhunath and Bouddhanath stupas since early in the morning to pay homage to Lord Buddha.

They lit oil lamps, garlanded the Buddha's idol, offered prayer and took around the Buddha stupa.

People also chanted devotional songs and played traditional musical instruments at different monasteries and bihars in and around Kathmandu on the occasion.

Various Buddhist organisations and voluntary groups organised health camps, and distributed drinking water, soft drinks and also kheer- a special kind of meal prepared by mixing rice, milk, sugar and dry fruits to the devotees on the occasion.

The prime minister on the occasion also observed the Asthu Dhatu, remains of Buddha gifted by Sri Lanka recently, which will be open for the general public in Lumbini from now onward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

