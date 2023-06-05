close

GE T&D India gets shareholders' nod to appoint Sandeep Zandaria as MD, CEO

GE T&D India has got shareholders' approval through a postal ballot notice to appoint Sandeep Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
"All the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot dated April 17, 2023, have been passed by the shareholders with the requisite majority," a BSE filing stated.

The shareholders have passed two resolutions, firstly they approved the appointment of Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The second resolution for the appointment of Zanzaria as a Director not liable to retire by rotation was also approved by the shareholders through the postal ballot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

