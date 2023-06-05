GE T&D India gets shareholders' nod to appoint Sandeep Zandaria as MD, CEO

GE T&D India has got shareholders' approval through a postal ballot notice to appoint Sandeep Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.
"All the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot dated April 17, 2023, have been passed by the shareholders with the requisite majority," a BSE filing stated.
The shareholders have passed two resolutions, firstly they approved the appointment of Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.
The second resolution for the appointment of Zanzaria as a Director not liable to retire by rotation was also approved by the shareholders through the postal ballot.
