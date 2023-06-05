GE T&D India gets shareholders' nod to appoint Sandeep Zandaria as MD, CEO

GE T&D India has got shareholders' approval through a postal ballot notice to appoint Sandeep Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"All the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot dated April 17, 2023, have been passed by the shareholders with the requisite majority," a BSE filing stated.

The shareholders have passed two resolutions, firstly they approved the appointment of Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The second resolution for the appointment of Zanzaria as a Director not liable to retire by rotation was also approved by the shareholders through the postal ballot.

Also Read Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay PTC India shareholders approve final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue Kirloskar Brothers EGM: Shareholders reject call for forensic audit FMCG companies announce sustainable milestones, targets on Environment Day Govt gets Rs 4,185 cr through 3% stake sale in state-run Coal India Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore Growing beyond years: From 100 to 1.2 mn sellers, Amazon turns 10 in India Listed companies garner Rs 63,300-crore from equity, debt in April