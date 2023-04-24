close

Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as new DPIIT secy, replaces Anurag Jain

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday assumed the charge of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday assumed the charge of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Singh has replaced Anurag Jain, who was appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Before DPIIT, Singh was serving as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Singh is an Indian Administrative Service officer of 1989 Batch from Kerala cadre, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

"He has held many important positions in the Union Government as Commissioner - DDA, Joint Secretary - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary - Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and Chief Vigilance Officer Food Corporation of India," the statement said.

Singh is assuming charge at a time when the ministry is taking a series of steps to promote foreign investments into the country and boost domestic manufacturing. Foreign direct investment into the country stood at USD 36.75 billion during April-December 2022 as compared to USD 43.17 billion in the same period of 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DPIIT

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

