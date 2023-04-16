close

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
Atiq Ahmed

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
A court here on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody.

Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area here on Saturday night.

"Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a court here," lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Crime

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

