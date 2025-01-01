Business Standard

Swiggy delivery girl reveals the 'hardest part of her job' in viral video

Swiggy delivery girl reveals the 'hardest part of her job' in viral video

In a viral Instagram post, Amrita, a Swiggy delivery agent, posted a video of what she describes as the "hardest" and most annoying part of her part-time work

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

The "hardest" and “most hated” aspect of her job as a Swiggy delivery rider has been disclosed by a woman. Amritha earns extra money by working part-time as a Swiggy agent while she finishes her studies. 
 
She described walking around Asia's second-largest mall to pick up orders as the worst and time-consuming aspect of her job in a widely shared Instagram reel. 

Swiggy agent faces challenges: The problem 

The "Swiggy girl" might have been referring to one of the LuLu malls in Kerala, although she did not mention the mall's name. Amritha disclosed in her video that Swiggy charges at least Rs 25 for a five-kilometer delivery. 
   
However, delivery riders miss out on a good fifteen to twenty minutes of their day in order to pick up goods from the mall. If drivers have to go such long distances to pick up an order before delivering it to the customer, she asked Swiggy to think about compensating them more. 
 
She added: “There is no extra allowance for these orders. We almost lose 10–20 minutes just to take those orders. Also, after taking the orders, we have to take the normal exit, which is also crowded normally.”

Swiggy agent,  Amritha faces challenges: Her suggestions 

Amritha offered two suggestions to lessen this load. In order to eliminate the lengthy walks and delays, she first urged mall officials to set up the collection of food orders on lower floors. 
 
Secondly, she urged Swiggy to compensate delivery riders who have successfully completed such difficult pickups. "Why can't the malls collect orders to the lower level to make our job easier? Or why are we not getting paid extra" Amritha wrote in her post.

Deepinder Goyal previously shared the concern

Deepinder Goyal posted a video compilation of his "inhumane" experience at Gurugram's Ambience Mall in October. It included "sneaking in" while the guards took a break to get the food and having to climb many flights of stairs. In response to complaints, mall officials made a number of adjustments to better accommodate delivery workers, according to a follow-up article. 
 

Swiggy Zomato food delivery worker

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

