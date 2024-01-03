Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Amid fuel crisis, Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad

A Zomato agent in Hyderabad took the streets by storm, not on a motorbike, but on a horse, to deliver orders amid the fuel crisis

Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad

Photo: Screengrab

BS Trends New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As petrol pumps in Hyderabad reportedly ran dry following a nationwide truck driver protest over the new hit-and-run law, a video of a Zomato delivery agent riding on a horse to deliver orders has gone viral.

In the video, the man can be seen navigating through bikes and cars on the streets of Hyderabad.

“Hyderabadi kuch bhi kar dete [People in Hyderabad can do anything]. Due to the closure of petrol pumps in Hyderabad, a Zomato delivery boy came out to deliver food on a horse at Chanchalguda near the Imperial Hotel,” wrote X user ‘Arbaaz The Great’ on the microblogging platform.

The video further shows the man cheerfully waving to people on the streets while on his way to make the delivery.


The video, which was shared on January 2, has since received over 66,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few users even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

While one user wrote, “Hope the food package survived the bumpy ride. But a very interesting choice of horse power though,” another added, “The dedication is at its peak.”

“Hyderabad is not for beginners,” wrote a third.

A fourth user commented, “Incredible! This is unbelievable! It’s just superb! I can’t believe my eyes!”

“Zomato da jawab nahin [There’s no match to Zomato],” chimed in a fifth.

Panic grips Hyderabad as petrol stations run dry

On Tuesday, long queues spilt over onto the main roads in Hyderabad as motorists flocked to fuel outlets for petrol and diesel, mirroring scenes in other cities like Mumbai and Lucknow. This led to traffic jams at several places for some time, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, later at night, the countrywide truckers’ strike was called off as the government assured stakeholders of consulting them before implementing the contentious hit-and-run law. Under the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 700,000—compared to the current penalty of up to a two-year jail term and a lighter fine.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

Truck drivers' strike live updates: Strike called off after two days

Truck driver strike Day 2: Long queues outside petrol pumps in cities

Zomato receives Rs 402 cr GST show cause notice, says 'not liable to pay'

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

Parle-G replaces iconic girl's image with this Instagram influencer's face

Vivek Bindra hits out at Sandeep Maheshwari's claims, video goes viral

Man swallowed by 'crocodile' comes out of its jaw alive; all details inside

Topics : Zomato Food delivery in India Hyderabad Fuel Crisis BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon