Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Friday, March 10, is being celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti, Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday. According to the Hindu tithi (lunar calendar), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 falls on March 10 this year, whereas under the Gregorian calendar Shivaji Jayanti it is observed on February 19.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in the Shivneri stronghold, close to the city of Junnar, a city in Pune district. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule first celebrated Shivaji Jayanti in 1870.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour all over Maharashtra to commemorate the brave Maratha ruler, Shivaji. It was first celebrated in Junnar in Pune district. Raigad fort lies 100km away from the location. The people of Maharashtra remember him as he laid the foundation of the Maratha empire in India in 1674.
He fought Aurangzeb and his Mughal emperor for many years all by himself.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Celebration
As mentioned earlier, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated all over Maharashtra, and is marked as a state holiday. Multiple events are celebrated in various cities at both the governmental and the private level. Huge processions also take place in different parts of Maharashtra. The celebration not shows the rich legacy and the pride of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Jayanti 2023 will also be celebrated as the ‘Diwan-e-aam’ at the Agra fort for the first time. The events will be organised by a joint team of government and social organisations.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 13:56 IST
