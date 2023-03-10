Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Friday, March 10, is being celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti, Maratha emperor Maharaj's birthday. According to the Hindu tithi (lunar calendar), Maharaj Jayanti 2023 falls on March 10 this year, whereas under the Gregorian calendar Shivaji Jayanti it is observed on February 19.

Maharaj was born in the Shivneri stronghold, close to the city of Junnar, a city in Pune district. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule first celebrated Shivaji Jayanti in 1870.

Jayanti: History

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour all over Maharashtra to commemorate the brave Maratha ruler, Shivaji. It was first celebrated in Junnar in Pune district. Raigad fort lies 100km away from the location. The people of Maharashtra remember him as he laid the foundation of the Maratha empire in India in 1674.

He fought Aurangzeb and his Mughal emperor for many years all by himself.