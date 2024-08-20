Business Standard
Multiple cases registered against Mahant Ramgiri after controversial remark

Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, during a recently held religious event, allegdely made derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, which created tension between the two communities

Earlier on Friday, August 16, violence broke out in Nashik following a protest march against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

ANI Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Multiple cases have been registered against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj in three different police stations in Mumbai for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad and his wife.
The FIRs were registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station, Mahim and Pydhonie Police Stations for hurting religious sentiments.
Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, during a recently held religious event, allegdely made derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, which created tension between the two communities.
The police have registered an FIR against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj under sections 196(1)(A), 197(1)(D), 299, 302, 352, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(C) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have started an investigation.
Earlier on Saturday, a case was registered against Ramgiri Maharaj under various sections by Wagle police station in Thane for allegedly making controversial statements against the Prophet Mohammed and Islam.
Hundreds of people from the Muslim community reached Wagle Police Station in Wagle complex of Thane district of Maharashtra and demanded to register a case against Ramgiri Maharaj against Muslims

Various religious leaders of the Muslim community of Thane were also present in the police station.
Police filed FIR under sections 353 (1) (b) "inciting another class of community", 353 (1) C, 353 (2) spreading rumours or making false accusations in the name of religion or caste, 353 promoting violence against any religion, "299 deliberately inciting any religious sentiments", "302 inciting murder", 196 (1) a, "356 making false statement", "352 deliberately disturbing peace", "351 making statement about any person" of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
Earlier on Friday, August 16, violence broke out in Nashik following a protest march against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh.
Several Hindu organisations had called for a "bandh" in Nashik to condemn the atrocities taking place in Bangladesh.
Ten people were injured when stones were pelted by the protestors and vehicles were damaged in the clash after shops were found open in the Bhadrakali area during the 'bandh'.
On receiving the information of the protest, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.
Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Ravindra Kumar Chauhan, said, "FIRs have been registered after Friday's incident. 15 accused have been taken into custody. More people have been identified based on photos and videos. The arrest process is underway. The situation is under control.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

