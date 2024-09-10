Kids' dance on Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat on Teachers' Day sparks outrage

A recent hit song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 where Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her hot dance moves went viral and several social media users recreated the song with their creative twists to the track.

However, this song is again in the limelight and has sparked outrage on social media over a dance performance performed by kids. The viral video captured kids dancing to the track during Teachers' Day celebrations which people found "disgraceful." What does the viral video show? The viral video is from a school event organised on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5 where few kids could be seen dancing to this song. The banner in the background shows an image of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered teacher and the second President of India, as Teachers' Day is celebrated to commemorate his birthday on this day.

As the video progresses, the kids recreate some steps in the original item number, with outfits similar to what Tamannaah Bhatia wore in the song. The event was organised in Assam.

Social media outrage

The video went viral on social media generating outrage as many people raised questions on why kids were allowed to dance to this song.

Social media users were upset with “the kind of dance” being performed, especially on the occasion like Teachers' Day.

One of the X users wrote, “This dance would not have happened without personal training by one of the teachers. All such dance and song programs by small kids are taught and choreographed by teachers of the school. I think that is the case here too.”

While another user called it a shameful act and wrote, “This is such a shameful act from the organisers and parents who allowed this. What are we teaching our kids?”

“Correction: The failure here is at both ends - the schooling and the parenting!” a third user wrote.

One user even doubted parents' intent and said they wanted to get famous through their kids. "The problem with today's parents is they want to get famous through their kids, whichever way possible,” he wrote.

A fifth joined, “I am more afraid about the hooting coming from the audience.”

About the song

The viral song is from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's movie Stree 2, composed by Sachin-Jigar. The movie was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It has become the second highest-grossing Hindi movie and outcompeted Pathaan and now it is only behind SRK's Jawaan.