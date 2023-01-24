JUST IN
Business Standard

Google Messages to add new feature to let users make own profiles

The feature is likely to provide users a visibility option to select who can view their profile -- Public, Contacts or Only You

Topics
Google | Google apps | message

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Messages
Google will reportedly bring a new feature to its instant messaging application, Google Messages, which will allow users to create their own user profile.

A screenshot of the new profile page was shared by a Reddit user u/seeareeff but was actually discovered by Esper's Mishaal Rahman, reports SamMobile.

The profile page was discovered by navigating to the application's Settings menu and searching for profiles.

Currently, the page is not functional but once it becomes functional, users will be able to create their own profile with a photo, name and email address.

The feature is likely to provide users a visibility option to select who can view their profile -- Public, Contacts or Only You.

If users select privacy to 'Public', everyone will be able to see their profile, including those to whom they respond.

This profile page is currently under development.

The company is also rolling out Google Messages' new delivery indicators to more beta users.

While users will see a single circle indicator for sent messages, two circle indicators will be displayed side by side for delivered messages.

Also, the indicators will fill up after the text gets read, the report said

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:11 IST

