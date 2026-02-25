Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Specials / BS Events / BS Manthan 2026: AI, trade currents reshape policy discourse on Day 1

BS Manthan 2026: AI, trade currents reshape policy discourse on Day 1

Speaker after speaker assessed the likely impact of emerging technologies, especially AI, on risk and opportunity scale while exploring ways to make India future-ready at BS Manthan 2026

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal ; Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at BS Manthan | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar & Priyanka Parashar

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the meeting point of conversations on day one of Manthan — the annual thought leaders’ summit hosted by Business Standard at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Coming soon after the India AI Impact Summit, the theme made its way into every fireside chat and panel discussion with ministers, industrialists, startups and bureaucrats. Speaker after speaker assessed the likely impact of emerging technologies, especially AI, on risk and opportunity scale while exploring ways to make India future-ready. The talks across some 10 sessions on Tuesday also reflected trade and tariff in good measure, again capturing the flavour of the season. Besides tech, trade and tariff, leaders were heard mentioning another word, quite frequently: Manthan.
 
 
Goyal: Have an open mind on attracting better technology, more investment from China
 
India may adopt a “calibrated” and “step by step” approach to easing restrictions on Chinese investments, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, stressing that foreign direct investment from China is “not banned” but subject to approval under Press Note 3. “We will see what really needs to be done in consultation with industry,” he said. He further said recent free-trade agreements protect farmers, MSMEs, and startups, citing trade gains with Australia and the UAE. He also pointed to impending UK and Oman deals, GCC negotiations, and progress with Chile on critical minerals. On the US, Goyal said trade talks would resume “as soon as there’s more clarity” on tariffs in Washington. 
   
Chouhan: It’s time for national debate over DBT in fertiliser subsidy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, called for a
national debate on direct benefit transfer in fertilisers, saying technology could ensure subsidies reach farmers directly and curb diversion. “There should be ‘Manthan’ on this,” he said. He ruled out reviving the three withdrawn farm laws, emphasised food security, and outlined six priorities: Boosting productivity, cutting costs, ensuring remunerative prices, compensating losses, promoting diversification, and protecting soil health. Highlighting MSP procurement, farmer IDs, digital agriculture platforms, mechanisation, and expanded rural employment, he stressed farmer-centric, tech-led reforms. 
   
Gadkari: Petrol, diesel, and electric vehicles will reach cost parity within 6 months
 
The government will press the throttle on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, under which private developers fund highway construction, for future highway development,  said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. He revealed the government already has a pipeline of seven BOT projects worth ₹60,000 crore. The minister further said India’s automotive sector will become the world’s largest within five years, and alternative fuels will drive the next phase of disruption. “Within six months, I expect petrol, diesel, and electric vehicles to reach cost parity,” he said. Also, AI-based systems will be used to eliminate toll plaza congestion, and “by the end of this year, there will be no queues anywhere in India.”  
 

Topics : Piyush Goyal Nitin Gadkari BS Manthan Shivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

