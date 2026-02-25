Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Congress should regret AI Summit protest like Emergency: FM at BS Manthan

Congress should regret AI Summit protest like Emergency: FM at BS Manthan

Speaking at the BS Manthan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the demonstration by the Indian Youth Congress has shamed Indians and undermined the efforts of India's youth

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman the demonstration was akin to 'pouring water on the efforts of so many young people' who had attended the Summit to explore opportunities in AI and engage with global experts.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday slammed the Congress party over last week’s protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, saying the party should be "ashamed" of the demonstration just as it continues to regret the Emergency.
 
Speaking at Business Standard’s Manthan Summit, Sitharaman questioned the objective of the protest staged at the Summit. "What was this demonstration at the AI Summit? What was this demonstration aimed at, and what was the purpose?" she asked.
 
A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers had staged a protest inside the Summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India–US interim trade deal. They were escorted out by security personnel. Investigators are probing an alleged conspiracy angle and the financial trail behind the protest, including funding for printing the slogans, reported PTI. 
 
 
Sitharaman added she wanted "a good, solid, strong opposition" that questions the government. "Question us on everything that we do. But this is shaming Indians and those sets of Indians to whom you go and ask for vote. In Congress, I am sure there are 90 per cent of people who know that this has shamed them, rather than the country," she said.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 25, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty above 25,450; IT, auto shares rise; Waaree Energies down 11%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Manthan: Sitharaman flags fund utilisation gap, cautious on China FDIs

Ravneet Kaur

Big tech, AI expansion raise competition risks: CCI chief at BS Manthan

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

India must become cost competitive to penetrate global markets: Kant

Federal agents detain a man after his hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City

IRS can share US immigrants' tax data: How it may speed up deportations

 
"Congress should regret this, like the way they regret the Emergency forever," she added. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a National Emergency across India in 1975 under Article 352 of the Constitution. The proclamation remained in force until 1977 and allowed the government to curtail civil liberties and suspend the fundamental rights of citizens.
 
Sitharaman further stated that the demonstration was akin to 'pouring water on the efforts of so many young people' who had attended the Summit to explore opportunities in AI and engage with global experts.
 
Delhi Police has arrested IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the case.

More From This Section

Amitabh Kanth, former G20 sherpa

Global disruption not a setback, but an opening: Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

Day 2 Manthan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi to headline Day 2 of BS Manthan: Schedule

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal ; Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at BS Manthan | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar & Priyanka Parashar

BS Manthan 2026: AI, trade currents reshape policy discourse on Day 1

Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

India must lift labour productivity to reach Viksit Bharat goal: Suman Bery

(From left) Mohit Bhargava, country director, India Energy and Climate Centre, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley; Sunil Gupta, cofounder, MD, & CEO, Yotta Data Services; and Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, ACME Solar Holdings (Photo: Priyanka Parasha

BS Manthan 2026: How AI is forcing a green rethink for data centres

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman BS Manthan India AI Impact Summit Congress Finance minister BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance