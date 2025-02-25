Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / BS Manthan: Bhupender Yadav to discuss India's climate policy in new era

BS Manthan: Bhupender Yadav to discuss India's climate policy in new era

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, is slated to address the role of India's climate actions amid a 'new climate order' at Business Standard Manthan on Feb 27

Bhupendar Yadav

At BS Manthan on February 27, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will discuss India's climate actions in a ‘new climate order'

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Delhi is set to host Business Standard Manthan, one of India’s most anticipated thought leadership summits, on February 27 and 28. This annual event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and visionaries to deliberate on the pressing economic and business challenges facing the nation while exploring transformative opportunities for India’s growth.  
 
Discussions this year are expected to be particularly significant, given the urgent need to address sustainability and resource management. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, is slated to speak on the role of India’s climate actions amid a ‘new climate order’ on February 27. He recently emphasised the importance of transitioning from a linear ‘take, make, and dispose’ model to a circular economy. 
   
Earlier this month, speaking at The Recycling and Environment Association of India Conclave, Yadav mentioned that India generates a staggering 62 million tonnes of waste annually. He stressed that embracing a circular economy could not only reduce dependence on resource extraction and imports but also unlock a $2 trillion opportunity by 2050, creating 10 million jobs in the process.  
 
Yadav’s call for redesigning products for circularity, investing in advanced recycling technologies, and strengthening supply chains — from rag-pickers to manufacturers — resonates deeply with the themes likely to dominate the event. The summit will provide a platform to explore how industries can align with these goals, fostering eco-friendly products and sustainable business practices.  
 
On World Wetlands Day (February 2), Yadav highlighted India’s remarkable progress in wetland conservation, with the country now boasting 89 Ramsar sites — the highest in Asia and third highest globally. 

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

BS Manthan: Ashwini Vaishnaw to address India's chips to railway journey

Ajai Chowdhry, HCLTech

BS Manthan: HCL's Ajai Chowdhry to share views on semiconductor play

BS Manthan

BS Manthan: Experts to unpack India's economic reset amid new world order

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

BS Manthan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on India in the new world order

SAMIR ARORA Founder & Fund Manager Helios Capital

BS Manthan: Helios Capital's Samir Arora to share insights on equity mkt

 
However, the summit will not shy away from addressing pressing environmental concerns. Recent reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have raised alarms about faecal coliform contamination in the Ganga at Prayagraj, where millions are participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticised the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board for inadequate monitoring, highlighting the urgent need for corrective action. This issue emphasises the delicate balance between tradition, faith, and environmental sustainability — a topic that will likely spark robust discussions at the event.  
 
As India navigates the complexities of economic growth, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation, Business Standard Manthan promises to be a cauldron of ideas and solutions. With a stellar lineup of speakers and a focus on actionable outcomes, the summit will not only diagnose the challenges but also chart a roadmap for a resilient and inclusive future.  
 
Mark your calendars for February 27 and 28, as Manthan convenes at the Taj in New Delhi to ignite conversations that will shape India’s tomorrow.

More From This Section

Chris Wood

BS Manthan: Chris Wood to discuss India's growth, its impact on stock mkt

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Premature to link market trends to US election: Nageswaran at BFSI Summit

BFSI- financial crime panel

At the BS BFSI Summit, experts stress KYC, and tech to curb digital fraud

BFSI

BFSI Summit: Industry experts discuss future growth paths for NBFCs, MFIs

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI's 'cease and desist' directive on NBFCs not arbitrary: Shaktikanta Das

Topics : Climate Change BS Manthan climate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon