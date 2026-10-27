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CEOs need to pay more attention to succession: McKinsey's Joydeep Sengupta

Two-thirds of founder-CEOs struggle with succession planning, McKinsey's Joydeep Sengupta said, stressing the need for effective talent management and adaptability amid AI-driven change

Joydeep Sengupta, Senior partner, McKinsey & Company | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Joydeep Sengupta, Senior partner, McKinsey & Company | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Ruchika Chitravanshi Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 12:44 AM IST

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Succession and transition is a critical area to which founder CEOs need to pay more attention to create institutions that go beyond their leadership, Joydeep Sengupta, senior partner at McKinsey & Company and co-author of the book Shapers and Founders : The Untold Stories of Asia’s Extraordinary Owner CEOs, said on Monday.
 
Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, Sengupta said: “Our research shows that two-thirds of them (owner-CEO) don’t manage the succession very well. Sometimes they look for folks who are in their own image, or sometimes they leave it too late, you know. And sometimes they find it hard to let go.”
 
 
Sengupta said managing talent is going to be the critical factor and the difference between winning and not. “The way founder-CEOs manage talent is dramatically different, somewhat uncomfortable for those of us who have grown in professional environments, but it is extraordinarily effective,” he added.
 
Referring to his book, Sengupta said talent was the single biggest issue for most of the founders except for those in India.
 
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On the technological transformation happening through artificial intelligence (AI), he said the attributes of the successful owner-CEOs such as being comfortable with uncertainty, making quick decisions are becoming increasingly more important amid complexity of politics and the pace of technology evolution.
 
“People are willing to take decadal views on the fact that this technology will transform, recognising that every day you need to navigate the mess that comes with it,” Sengupta said.
 
He added that in an environment where AI is rapidly reshaping the workforce, reshaping the opportunity would require skills to take big bets, think about risk management differently and innovate at pace. “Many of the founders that we talk about and the mindsets that they demonstrate are going to be very valuable for us,” Sengupta said.
 
The book has interviewed 30 founder CEOs across Asia, including Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Uday Kotak, Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Anand Mahindra, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar among others from India.

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 12:44 AM IST