Asian Games 2023: All four Indian climbers progress to semifinals

The Indian climbers started their campaign in boulder and lead events on a positive note as all four advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

In the men's qualification match, Aman Verma finished eighth with a combined score of 118.8 (64.8 in boulder and 54 in lead) and advanced to the last four.

Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira followed suit after finishing 13th with a combined score of 97.8 (69.7 in boulder and 28.1 in lead).

In the women's event, Saniya Farooque Shaikh, who finished 17th with a score of 51.4 (44.3 in boulder, 7.1 in lead) and Shivani Charak who finished 18th with a score of 45.9 (39.8 in boulder, 6.1 in lead) entered the semifinals.

The men and women will play their semifinal clashes on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Sport climbing was introduced at Jakarta Asian Games in 2018.

Also Read Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Indian football team coach Stimac's contract extended until 2026 Antim wins bronze on tough day for Indian wrestlers at Asian Games 2023 Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi Asian Games 2023: Battling nerves key for India in men's hockey final Asian Games 2023: Why Neeraj Chopra was asked to retake his first attempt

Speed climbing is one form of indoor rock climbing where athletes compete for the fastest time to the top of a vertical climbing wall.