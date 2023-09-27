Asian Games 2023: Indian sailor Vishnu Sarvanan wins bronze in men's ICLA-7

Vishnu Sarvanan secured India a bronze medal in men's dinghy ILCA-7 event in the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The seasoned sailor, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, had a net score of 34 to clinch the bronze in a gruelling 11-race competition.
Sarvanan, in fact, missed the silver medal by just one point, as South Korea's Jeemin HA took the second spot with 33 points. Singapore's Jun Han Ryan Lo claimed the gold with with a net score of 26.
In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score.
The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.
Sarvanan had a total score of 48 and his worst race was eight one, where he retired, as 14 points were deducted from his score.
