Asian Games 2023: Indian sailor Vishnu Sarvanan wins bronze in men's ICLA-7

Vishnu Sarvanan secured India a bronze medal in the men's dinghy ILCA-7 event in the Asian Games here on Wednesday

Vishnu Sarvanan, Asian Games. Photo: SAI

Press Trust of India Ningbo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Vishnu Sarvanan secured India a bronze medal in men's dinghy ILCA-7 event in the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The seasoned sailor, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, had a net score of 34 to clinch the bronze in a gruelling 11-race competition.
Sarvanan, in fact, missed the silver medal by just one point, as South Korea's Jeemin HA took the second spot with 33 points. Singapore's Jun Han Ryan Lo claimed the gold with with a net score of 26.
In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score.
The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.
Sarvanan had a total score of 48 and his worst race was eight one, where he retired, as 14 points were deducted from his score.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Indian sports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

