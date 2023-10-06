close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.56%)
19655.90 + 110.15
Nifty Midcap (0.58%)
40276.50 + 230.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.57%)
5926.10 + 33.65
Nifty Bank (0.30%)
44346.70 + 133.35
Heatmap

Asian Games: India men's archery recurve team finishes with silver medal

The Indian trio lost the gold medal match 1-5 to the Korean team consisting of Lee Wooseok, Oh Jinhyek and Kim Je Deok

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's recurve team featuring Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke settled for silver in the final after suffering a defeat 1-5 against Korea at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.
The Indian trio lost the gold medal match 1-5 to the Korean team consisting of Lee Wooseok, Oh Jinhyek and Kim Je Deok.
This is India's first-ever silver medal in the Recurve team event at Asiad.
Korea needed a perfect 10 on the last shot to finish it off and win it, and their archers delivered it perfectly. An 8 in the third arrow from Korea kept India interested. However, courtesy of a 7 in the second arrow, India's score was not large enough to defend as well. In the end, it was the Koreans who took an unassailable 5-1 lead in the match and were crowned champions
En route to the final, the Indian men's recurve team defeated Bangladesh 5-3 in the semifinals, clinching a final date against the Republic of Korea, the eight-time Asian Games champions.
After two sets, India led 4-0, but Bangladesh won the third. The points were divided 57-57 in the final set, advancing the Indian team to the final. With this victory, the Indian archery trio was guaranteed a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games Highlights Day 11: Satwik-Chirag secures Bronze; Medal Tally 86

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Asian Games women's Kabaddi: India beat Nepal 61-17; assured of Silver

Asian Games LIVE updates: Kabaddi - IND thrash PAK 61-14; Medal tally 90

Tracking Ram Baboo's fascinating journey from penury to fame

Asian Games 2023: Women's hockey team loses to China 0-4 in semifinal

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

Earlier, Atanu Das and his team defeated Mongolia 5-4 in the quarterfinals. India won the first and third sets, while Mongolia won the second and fourth, forcing a shoot-off. In the shoot-off, Indian archers scored 10, 9, and 9, outscoring Mongolia's scores of 9, 9, and 7.
Meanwhile, The Indian women's recurve team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur defeated the Vietnamese team of Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Phuong Thao Hoang 6-2 to bag a bronze medal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games sports archery

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon