Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur's silver in sailing adds to India's tally

Indian sailor Neha Thakur grabbed a silver in the girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event to open the country's medal count in the sport on day three of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Neha Thakur wins silver in sailing for India. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Ningbo (China)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Indian sailor Neha Thakur grabbed a silver in girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event to open the country's medal count in the sport on day three of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
A rising sailor from National Sailing School Bhopal, Neha finished with a total of 32 points but her net score of 27 helped her earn the second spot behind gold medallist Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand.
Singapore's Kiera Marie Carlyle settled for a bronze with a net score of 28.
In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score. The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.
The girl's dinghy ILCA-4 category consists of 11 races and Neha finished with 32 total points. Neha's worst race was the fifth one where she got five points to end with a net score of 27.
The ILCA-4 is defined as a one-design dinghy class in the laser series and is a one-design class of sailboat.

Topics : Asian Games Indian sports

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

