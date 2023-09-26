Asian Games: Men's 4x100m medley team smashes national record; enters final





Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 3 (September 26) in Hangzhou here The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team swam a sensational heat, obliterating the national record to enter the final of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.





Asian Games India schedule on September 26 They bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta.

They finished fourth overall to advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.





Check Asian Games 2023 India medal tally here The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day -- Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma -- failed to progress to the finals of their respective events.





Check Asian Games 2023 latest news updates here While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31).

Also Read 36-member aquatics squad to represent India in Asian Games announced Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football Asian Games LIVE updates: Neha secures Silver in Sailing; IND beat PAK 3-0 Asian Games LIVE updates: Neha secures Silver in Sailing; IND beat PAK 3-0 Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet scores 4 goals as India maul Singapore 16-1 Asian Games: Indian Wushu players disappointed after Chinese visa denial Asian Games: Arjun, Vidit secure wins in men's individual chess tournament Jay Shah lauds women's cricket team for winning gold at Asian Games