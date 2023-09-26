close
Asian Games: Men's 4x100m medley team smashes national record; enters final

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.

Swimming

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team swam a sensational heat, obliterating the national record to enter the final of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 3 (September 26) in Hangzhou here
The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.
They bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta.

Asian Games India schedule on September 26
They finished fourth overall to advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.
The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day -- Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma -- failed to progress to the finals of their respective events.

Check Asian Games 2023 India medal tally here
While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31).

Check Asian Games 2023 latest news updates here

Topics : Asian Games swimming

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

