Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

A day before the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony in Hangzhou, India's rowers, paddlers and men's Volleyball team will be in action today (September 22, 2023). India's Balraj Panwar will be in action in rowing's men's single scull (M1X), while the country's table tennis team will begin their campaign in men's and women's events today.
Meanwhile, India men's volleyball team lock horns with Chinese Taipei in a cross-over match which begins at 12 PM IST
Check India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 22, 2023 here:
Table Tennis:
Men's Preliminary: India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST (Group F)
Women's Preliminary: India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST (Group F)
Men's Preliminary: India vs Singalore - 3:30 PM IST (Group F)
Volleyball:
Men's Cross Match: India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST
Rowing:
Semifinals: Men's single scull (M1X) - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST
Fencing:
Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST
Sailing: (September 21-27) - 9AM IST onwards
Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Men's Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar
Women's Skiff - 49erFX-Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur
Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha
Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan
Men's Windsurfer - RS: X-Eabad Ali
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7,-Vishnu Saravanan
Women's Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh
Asian Games 2023 live streaming and telecast details
Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sport 1 HD/SD, Sony Sport 2 HD/SD, Sony Sport 3 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD.
How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India?
Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.