Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

A day before the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony in Hangzhou, India's rowers, paddlers and men's Volleyball team will be in action today (September 22, 2023). India's Balraj Panwar will be in action in rowing's men's single scull (M1X), while the country's table tennis team will begin their campaign in men's and women's events today.

Meanwhile, India men's volleyball team lock horns with Chinese Taipei in a cross-over match which begins at 12 PM IST

Check India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 22, 2023 here:



Table Tennis:

Men's Preliminary: India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST (Group F)

Women's Preliminary: India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST (Group F)

Also Read Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming Asian Games 2023: 3 Wushu players from Arunachal unable to travel to China Asiad 2023: Tarundeep Rai optimistic about Indian men's recurve chances Asiad 2023: Avinash Sable hopes to put behind World C'ship disappointment Asiad 2023: India beat Bangladesh, keep alive knockout hopes in football Asiad 2023: HC dismisses boxers' plea, says no time to hold trials now

Men's Preliminary: India vs Singalore - 3:30 PM IST (Group F)

Volleyball:

Men's Cross Match: India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST

Rowing:

Semifinals: Men's single scull (M1X) - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST

Fencing:

Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST

Sailing: (September 21-27) - 9AM IST onwards

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Men's Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar

Women's Skiff - 49erFX-Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan

Men's Windsurfer - RS: X-Eabad Ali

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7,-Vishnu Saravanan





Asian Games 2023 live streaming and telecast details

Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Women's Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sport 1 HD/SD, Sony Sport 2 HD/SD, Sony Sport 3 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD.

How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India?

Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.