Asian Games 2023: India men's Table Tennis team registers 3-0 win vs Yemen

The Indian men's table tennis team began its campaign on a winning note, registering a facile 3-0 victory over Yemen in the Asian Games here on Friday.
Veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai made short work of their Yemenese opponents to notch similar straight game victories.
Sathiyan set the ball rolling as he defeated Ali Omar Ahmed 11-3 11-2 11-6 in 14 minutes.
The 41-year-old Sharath, playing his last Asian Games, then beat Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran 11-3 11-4 11-6 to double India's lead.
The country's top-ranked player Harmeet sealed the tie with an 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 win over Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.
The Indian men's team will take on Singapore in its second Pool F match later in the day. The Indian women's team will also open its campaign with a Pool F fixture against Singapore.
