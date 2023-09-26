close
Asian Games: Bhaker tops in 25m pistol women's precision qualification

World championships gold medallist Bhaker averaged 9.800 in the 25m pistol women's qualification precision event. Esha averaged 9.733

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
With 876 points, the Indian trio of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan finished on top in the 25m Pistol women's team qualification on Tuesday at the Asian Games.
China and Chinese Taipei are in second and third positions respectively.
Bhaker is at the top of the table with 294 points ahead of China's Sixuan Feng in the women's 25m Pistol qualification in the precision round. Esha finished third with 292 while Sangwan finished at 11th with 290.
The trio's combined score has put India on top of the team event with 876 points. China is close behind with 874 points.
World championships gold medallist Bhaker averaged 9.800 in the 25m pistol women's qualification precision event. Esha averaged 9.733.
Bhaker shot 99, 97, and 98 in the three rounds compared to the Chinese shooter's 96, 98, and 98. Esha also received scores of 96, 98, and 98, while the Vietnamese player received 97, 99, and 96 to get a score of 292.

Bhaker and Esha will be in action in the rapid round tomorrow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Shooting sports

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

