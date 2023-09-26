close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Nagal, Raina progress to quarterfinals; Ramkumar, Bhosale exit from singles

Kazakhstan's Zhukayev served big but Nagal controlled the points better for a 7-6 (9) 6-4 in a riveting men's singles third round while Raina cruised to a 6-1 6-2 win over her Hong Kong's opponent

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Counter-puncher Sumit Nagal blunted the challenge of big-serving Beibit Zhukayev with his perseverance while Ankita Raina outgunned Adithya P Karunaratne without fuss as the two Indians inched closer to singles medals by reaching the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan's Zhukayev served big but Nagal controlled the points better for a 7-6 (9) 6-4 in a riveting men's singles third round while Raina cruised to a 6-1 6-2 win over her Hong Kong's opponent in the third round of the women's singles event.
The semifinalists are assured of bronze medals in the tennis event at the Games.
However, the singles challenge of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rutuja Bhosale came to a halt at the Asian Games.
Nagal's movement on the court and the immense retrieving ability was a delight to watch as several times Zhukayev went for drop shots but Nagal reached the ball to fire winners.
Zhukayev was sending down powerful serves and his ground strokes too packed a lot of power were but Nagal is not someone who would feel threatened rather he kept the ball in play since he always had an advantage if the points were long.

Also Read

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

Delayed Asian Games tournament blessing for Indian sailor Neha Thakur

Judo at Asian Games: Indian Tulika Maan loses in bronze medal match

Volleyball at Asian Games: India lose 0-3 to Pakistan, finish sixth

Indian dressage team wins 1st Asian Games gold, 1st yellow metal in 41 yrs

Historic win for team India in equestrian: Union Sports Minister Thakur

After saving two set points, Nagal pocketed the opening set by sending down a widish backhand which Zhukayev failed to return, making a volley error while going for a winner.
A break in the fourth game of the second set handed Nagal early advantage as he led 4-1. In the long-drawn seventh game, Nagal saved two breakpoints but the Kazakh finally got the break with a forehand winner down the line.
The 26-year-old shut the door on the Kazakh with another break in game 10 when Zhukayev buried a backhand on net on second match point.
Raina, the top Indian woman singles player at 198, converted all three breakpoints she got in the one hour 34-minute contest and saved two of the three breakpoints she faced against her 354th-ranked rival.
She will now fight it out with Japan's Haruka Kaji (ranked 213) for a place in the semifinals.
Ranked 336, Bhosale was up against higher-ranked Alexandra Eala (190) from Philippines and went down fighting 6-7 (5) 2-6 in one hour and 51 minutes.
In the men's singles, Ramkumar took the court against world number 78 Yosuke Watanuki and it was always going to be a tough contest for the Indian, who has been terribly out of form this season.
To his credit, Ramkumar stretched his superior Japanese rival, who had to battle hard for his 7-5 6-7 (3) 7-5 win in two hours and 40 minute match.
Both Ramkumar and Bhosale are still alive in the doubles competitions.
However, Bhosale and her partner Karman Kaur Thandi bowed out of the women's doubles after a 5-7, 2-6 defeat against Thailand's Anchisa Chanta and Punnin Kovatitukted in 1 hour and 59 minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games sports China

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon