Asian Games: Indian wrestler Punia bags silver in men's freestyle final

Indian grappler Deepak Punia on Saturday settled for a silver medal in the Men's Freestyle 86Kg final after going down against Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Saturday.

Indian grappler lost 0-10 against Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the men's freestyle 86kg final.

Punia, a Commonwealth Games champion, failed to add another gold to his tally but bagged the silver medal. Yazdani, meanwhile, defended his Asian Games title, winning all his fours bouts on technical superiority.

En route to the final, the 24-year-old Punia defeated Bahrain's Magomed Magomed R Sharipov, Indonesia's Randa Riandesta, Shota Shirai of Japan and Javrail Shapiev of Uzbekistan on his way to the gold medal bout.

Punia's silver is the first by an Indian wrestler in Hangzhou. Sonam Malik, Sunil Kumar, Kiran Bishnoi and Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal. The 2018 Asian Games champion Bajrang Punia failed to defend his title as he failed to clinch a medal.

Also Read Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Difficult to focus on wrestling when sports' future is at stake: Bajrang Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad CWG 2026: Ahmedabad likely to bid for Commonwealth Games - Report Asian Games: Odisha announces cash awards Rs 5 lakh for each of hockey team Asian Games: Indian men's kabaddi reclaim title after controversial final Indian men's cricket team win gold medal on its Asian Games debut Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag achieve glory with first-ever badminton gold We join India in celebrating milestone of 100 medals in Asian Games: Kharge