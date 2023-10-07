We join India in celebrating milestone of 100 medals in Asian Games: Kharge

The Congress joins the nation in celebrating the remarkable milestone of Indian athletes clinching 100 medals at the Asian Games, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games in China's Hangzhou as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "We join the nation in celebrating the remarkable milestone of clinching 100 medals in the Asian Games."



Indian sportspersons deserve all accolades and felicitations for their phenomenal performances, the Congress chief said.

It is a tribute to the hard work and talent of our athletes, Kharge said.

"We take immense pride in their glory and wish them many more wins in the future. Jai Hind," he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said Indian players have created history by their excellent performance in the Asian Games 2023.

"Indian players have won more than 100 medals. The entire country is proud of all the sportspersons who won medals or participated in the games," the party said.