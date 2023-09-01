Pro Kabaddi League: Player auction postponed to keep focus on Asian Games

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.
