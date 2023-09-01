Confirmation

Pro Kabaddi League: Player auction postponed to keep focus on Asian Games

This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi auctions Kabaddi

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

