Asian Games: VVS Laxman to lead India men's, Kanitkar women's cricket team

Former India batter VVS Laxman is set to accompany the Indian men's cricket team as head coach for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The women's team will be under the guidance of another former India player, Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Yet, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has made an official announcement regarding this development.

Support Staff for the Indian Men's Cricket Team at the Asian Games

Laxman, who missed the opportunity to serve as the chief coach for the national team during its tour to Ireland — a role that was filled by Sitanhsu Kotak — will assume the role of head coach for the Asian Games. He will be joined by former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as the bowling coach and Munish Bali as the fielding coach.

Support Staff for the Indian Women's Cricket Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games

As for the women's team, Kanitkar will take the reins. The chief coach position for the women's team has been vacant since Romesh Powar's departure. Kanitkar will be assisted by Rajib Dutta, who will serve as the bowling coach, and Subhadeep Ghosh, who will take on the role of fielding coach.

Cricket in the Asian Games

Cricket makes a return to the Asian Games after its absence from the 2018 edition. The sport was first introduced at the Asian Games in 2010 in Guangzhou, China. This will be the first time India is participating in the event. Due to their high rankings in both the men's and women's categories, the Indian teams have received a bye and will directly enter the quarter-finals.

The women's cricket quarter-finals are set to begin on September 21, 2023, followed by the men's on October 3. All cricket matches will take place at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19 to October 7, where athletes will compete for two gold medals.