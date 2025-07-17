Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

When asked about the footballers who shaped his passion for the sport, Cunha highlighted several Manchester United greats like Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo among others.

Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Premier League 2025–26 season approaches, Manchester United’s newest recruit, Matheus Cunha, opened up about what it means to join the club and shared some heartfelt memories from his childhood that sparked his admiration for the Red Devils. He also spoke about the football legends who influenced his style of play during his formative years. 
 
'I still can't believe I'm here'  In an exclusive chat with JioHotstar, Cunha expressed his emotions about signing for Manchester United:
 
“It’s honestly hard to put this feeling into words. Joining United is like living out a childhood dream. Sometimes I still can’t believe I’m here. This club has always held a special place in my heart. Back in Brazil, we didn’t have access to Premier League matches at my house or my cousins’.  The only place we could watch them was at my grandmother’s home. So, every weekend, we’d gather there just to watch the games. My older cousin was a passionate Manchester United supporter and he was the one who introduced me to the club and the league. I still remember pretending to be a United player on the rough gravel pitches we had back home. Thinking about those days and seeing where I am now, it’s incredibly moving.” 
 
 
When asked about the footballers who shaped his passion for the sport, Cunha highlighted several Manchester United greats:
 
“Wayne Rooney was a big inspiration for me. I admired how he gave everything on the pitch, sliding in for tackles, working hard defensively, and still making a huge difference in attack. I’ve tried to bring some of that same energy and commitment into my own game. He wore the iconic number 10 shirt and led by example. Of course, there were others too, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Edwin van der Sar. That whole squad left a lasting impression on me during my teenage years.”

More From This Section

Harry Kane

No more second chances in Football! 134-year-old rule to be changed?

Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona

Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Johnny Cardoso

Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso in a 5-year deal

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon