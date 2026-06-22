Monday, June 22, 2026 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / World Cup 2026 Group G: Draws galore; Iran one win away from qualification

World Cup 2026 Group G: Draws galore; Iran one win away from qualification

Belgium were forced to settle for a point despite entering the match as favourites, while Iran produced a disciplined display to remain firmly in contention for qualification.

Group G FIFA World Cup 2026

Group G FIFA World Cup 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Group G remains the most finely balanced group at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Belgium and Iran played out a goalless draw in Los Angeles. With both teams now on two points and New Zealand and Egypt still set to play their second group-stage fixture, the race for the Round of 32 remains completely open.
 
Belgium were forced to settle for a point despite entering the match as favourites, while Iran produced a disciplined display to remain firmly in contention for qualification.
 
Standings before New Zealand vs Egypt on June 22. 
Group G Standings
Team P W D L GF GA GD Points
Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
New Zealand 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Egypt 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 
 
Belgium: Qualification Still In Their Hands

Also Read

Spain Group H qualification scenario

World Cup 2026 Group H: Spain take full control; Cape Verde eyeing history

Spain vs Saudi Arabia FIFA WC 2026 highlights

Spain vs Saudi Arabia HIGHLIGHTS FIFA WC 2026: Yamal, Oyarzabal shine as Spain thrash Saudi Arabia

Group F FIFA WC standings

World Cup 2026 Group F: Netherlands close in, Japan-Sweden battle looms

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron and Argentina's Lionel Messi (L-R)

Messi spared, Almiron sanctioned: FIFA's mouth-covering rule sparks debate

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 22 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

 
Despite failing to score against Iran and finishing the match with 10 men, Belgium remain well-positioned.
 
The Red Devils know that victory over New Zealand in their final group game would take them to five points, a tally that would put them in a strong position to qualify either as a top-two side or potentially as one of the best third-placed teams.
 
However, another draw would leave Belgium vulnerable depending on the result between Egypt and Iran.
 
Iran: One Win Could Be Enough
 
Iran have quietly put together two solid performances and remain unbeaten after consecutive draws.
 
A victory against Egypt in their final group match would move them to five points and likely secure qualification to the Round of 32.
 
Even a draw could leave them in contention if Belgium fail to beat New Zealand.
 
Having already avoided defeat against both New Zealand and Belgium, Iran have given themselves an excellent chance of progressing.
 
New Zealand: Opportunity Knocks
 
The All Whites have played only once so far, drawing 2-2 with Iran.
 
A win over Egypt would send New Zealand to four points and put them in pole position ahead of their final clash against Belgium.
 
With two matches remaining, New Zealand arguably hold the strongest position in the group despite currently sitting outside the top two.
 
Egypt: Must Capitalise
 
Egypt also remain very much alive after their opening draw with Belgium.
 
A victory over New Zealand would move the Pharaohs to four points and significantly boost their chances ahead of the final-day meeting with Iran.
 
However, another draw would leave them needing a result in their final match and potentially relying on goal difference.
 
Can Any Team Qualify After Matchday Two?
 
No team can mathematically secure qualification after Belgium's draw with Iran.
 
However:
 
  • A New Zealand win over Egypt would take them to four points and leave them needing only a draw against Belgium on the final day.
  • An Egypt win would put the North Africans in a similar position.
  • A draw between New Zealand and Egypt would leave all four teams separated by just one point heading into the final round of fixtures.
Remaining Group G Fixtures
Date Match Time (IST)
22/06/26 New Zealand vs Egypt 06:30:00
26/06/26 New Zealand vs Belgium 23:30:00
26/06/26 Egypt vs Iran 23:30:00
  Group G Remains Wide Open
 
Unlike several other groups where favourites have already begun separating themselves from the pack, Group G remains impossible to predict. With Belgium yet to win, Iran unbeaten, and both New Zealand and Egypt still capable of moving to four points, qualification may not be decided until the final whistle of the last group-stage matches on June 26.
 
The battle for the Round of 32 is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic races of the tournament.
 

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 Group E scenarios: Germany through, race wide open for R32

FIFA World Cup 2026 points table

FIFA World Cup 2026 points table: Updated standings for all 12 groups

Deniz Undav

Germany vs Ivory Coast HIGHLIGHTS FIFA WC 2026: GER get 2 wins from 2; NED thump SWE 5-1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10 matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 format explained: How will teams qualify for knockouts?

Topics : FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week