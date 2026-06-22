World Cup 2026 Group G: Draws galore; Iran one win away from qualification

Group G remains the most finely balanced group at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Belgium and Iran played out a goalless draw in Los Angeles. With both teams now on two points and New Zealand and Egypt still set to play their second group-stage fixture, the race for the Round of 32 remains completely open.

Belgium were forced to settle for a point despite entering the match as favourites, while Iran produced a disciplined display to remain firmly in contention for qualification.

Group G Standings Team P W D L GF GA GD Points Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Egypt 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Standings before New Zealand vs Egypt on June 22.

Belgium: Qualification Still In Their Hands

Despite failing to score against Iran and finishing the match with 10 men, Belgium remain well-positioned.

The Red Devils know that victory over New Zealand in their final group game would take them to five points, a tally that would put them in a strong position to qualify either as a top-two side or potentially as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, another draw would leave Belgium vulnerable depending on the result between Egypt and Iran.

Iran: One Win Could Be Enough

Iran have quietly put together two solid performances and remain unbeaten after consecutive draws.

A victory against Egypt in their final group match would move them to five points and likely secure qualification to the Round of 32.

Even a draw could leave them in contention if Belgium fail to beat New Zealand.

Having already avoided defeat against both New Zealand and Belgium, Iran have given themselves an excellent chance of progressing.

New Zealand: Opportunity Knocks

The All Whites have played only once so far, drawing 2-2 with Iran.

A win over Egypt would send New Zealand to four points and put them in pole position ahead of their final clash against Belgium.

With two matches remaining, New Zealand arguably hold the strongest position in the group despite currently sitting outside the top two.

Egypt: Must Capitalise

Egypt also remain very much alive after their opening draw with Belgium.

A victory over New Zealand would move the Pharaohs to four points and significantly boost their chances ahead of the final-day meeting with Iran.

However, another draw would leave them needing a result in their final match and potentially relying on goal difference.

Can Any Team Qualify After Matchday Two?

No team can mathematically secure qualification after Belgium's draw with Iran.

However:

A New Zealand win over Egypt would take them to four points and leave them needing only a draw against Belgium on the final day.

An Egypt win would put the North Africans in a similar position.

A draw between New Zealand and Egypt would leave all four teams separated by just one point heading into the final round of fixtures.

Remaining Group G Fixtures Date Match Time (IST) 22/06/26 New Zealand vs Egypt 06:30:00 26/06/26 New Zealand vs Belgium 23:30:00 26/06/26 Egypt vs Iran 23:30:00 Group G Remains Wide Open

Unlike several other groups where favourites have already begun separating themselves from the pack, Group G remains impossible to predict. With Belgium yet to win, Iran unbeaten, and both New Zealand and Egypt still capable of moving to four points, qualification may not be decided until the final whistle of the last group-stage matches on June 26.

The battle for the Round of 32 is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic races of the tournament.