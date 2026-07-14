Data viz: The World Cup teams that never trailed - and those that never led

When England faced Congo DR in the Round of 32, Brian Cipenga gave the African side a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute. Fourth ranked England then trailed for 75 minutes against 41st ranked Congo DR before Harry Kane's header in the 75th minute drew them level. Kane struck again in the 86th minute to seal a comeback victory.

Argentina was bound for a similar upset against Egypt in the Round of 16. Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico put Egypt 2-0 up by the 67th minute. Argentina spent 79 minutes trailing before Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi brought them at level. It was only after Enzo Fernández's strike at 90+3 minutes that the defending champions attained the winning lead.

At the other end, France have not trailed for a single minute across their six matches in this World Cup. Spain, too, have spent zero minutes behind.

To put these contrasts into perspective, we calculated every minute of all the 100 matches played till now and determined how much time every team spent trailing, level, and leading.

In the 301 minutes of their total playing time across its three matches, Tunisia spent 287 minutes (95% of their total playing time) trailing, the highest of any team. Iraq (83%) and Qatar (79%) follow. While Scotland had to trail in 197 minutes (64% of its total playing time), it also enjoyed lead in 75 minutes (24% of its total playing time). At the bottom, four teams — France, Spain, Colombia, and Netherlands — never trailed at all.

However, as England and Argentina's rebounds show, trailing does not always mean losing. Some teams upturned the pressure of trailing by staging remarkable comebacks.

Algeria trailed in four matches and clawed back twice. Its resurgence won the match against Jordan and secured a draw against Austria. In fact, Algeria gained a 3-2 lead in the match against Austria. But the Europeans scored a late equaliser to level the match. Austria trailed in three of its four WC matches and came back just once — in this very match against Algeria.

Congo DR, Belgium, Germany, Morocco, Brazil, and Uruguay each recovered from three trailing situations with two comebacks apiece.

England foughtback in both the matches they trailed, winning each time. Iran lagged behind in two of its three WC matches, and returned to draw the match on both the occassions — against Egypt and New Zealand. Argentina went behind just once — against Egypt — and retorted with an iconic comeback that will be remembered for a long time.

Of the four semifinalists, France and Spain have had the most comfortable tournament — never trailing, never needing a comeback. They both face each other in the semifinal.

England and Argentina have shown they can survive adversity. They will be taking on each other.