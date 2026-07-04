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FIFA World Cup: Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties in thrilling contest

Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the clinching goal in a shootout, and Egypt won its debut in the World Cup knockout round by beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw Friday.

Egypt go through to the last 16

Egypt go through to the last 16

AP Arlington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

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Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the clinching goal in a shootout, and Egypt won its debut in the World Cup knockout round by beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw Friday.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan didn't stop any of Egypt's four shots after replacing starter Patrick Beach late in extra time.

The victory comes in Egypt's fourth World Cup. Australia is now 0-3 in the knockout round.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FIFA World Cup

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

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