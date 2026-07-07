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Scoreless Pulisic hobbled by injuries in disappointing FIFA World Cup run

The most accomplished U.S. striker, Pulisic was held scoreless in his second World Cup. He has 33 goals in 90 international appearances, but has scored just once in eight World Cup games

United States forward Christian Pulisic (PIC: Reuters)

United States forward Christian Pulisic (PIC: Reuters)

AP Seattle
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

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United States forward Christian Pulisic could only watch from the bench as Belgium extinguished his team's World Cup bid, ending a tournament in which the American star was hobbled by injuries and largely ineffective.

The most accomplished U.S. striker, Pulisic was held scoreless in his second World Cup. He has 33 goals in 90 international appearances but has scored just once in eight World Cup games - against Iran in the group stage in 2022.

For the second time in this World Cup, Pulisic left a match in the second half with an injury, leaving Monday's 4-1 loss to Belgium after twisting his right ankle when he extended for a shot attempt and hit the boot of Belgium captain Youri Tielemans in the 52nd minute.

 

After spending a few moments lying on the pitch, Pulisic began favoring the foot and was replaced in the 59th by Sebastian Berhalter with the U.S. trailing 3-1.

Having to come out of the game was "difficult for me to deal with," he said.

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"I felt really good this summer with the guys and I thought my level was high," Pulisic said. "It's disappointing I didn't quite have the moments I was hoping to and to try to help us to get over this next step of beating a really good team."  U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the game he hoped Pulisic's injury was nothing serious and that Pulisic would be able to reintegrate with his club, AC Milan. Players typically get 21 days off after the end of the World Cup before having to report to their clubs.

Pulisic was slowed by a calf injury during the group stage. After a sparkling first half in the first U.S. game, a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, he sat for the rest of the match due to stiffness from a calf injury incurred in training.

He sat out the Americans' win over Australia before entering as a substitute in the group-stage loss to Turkey. Pulisic returned to the starting lineup for the Americans' 2-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32.

He said Monday he will "try and stay positive," adding: "I did a lot of good things and the team did as well."  "He's going to bounce back," American defender Alex Freeman said. "He's a great player and a person that's always going to fight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

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