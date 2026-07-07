Mbappe slams Paraguayan senator over racist remarks after World Cup match

France star Kylian Mbappe on Monday condemned a Paraguayan senator over racist remarks she made following Paraguay's loss to France in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Mbappe called Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, a "despicable woman" who was "unworthy" of serving in Paraguay's Congress.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup," Mbappe wrote on X.

Madame Celeste Amarilla, Vous êtes une femme méprisable et indigne de sa fonction. Vous ne représentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpiré la passion et l’honneur tout au long de la compétition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme décomplexé, le monde entier a déjà… pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

Amarilla posted a series of racist comments on X after Mbappe converted the winning penalty in France's victory over Paraguay on Saturday, mocking the French captain's origins, upbringing, education and appearance. France advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Morocco on Thursday.

The Paraguayan government released a statement Monday afternoon condemning Amarilla's remarks as "contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes." It added that the senator's comments do not represent either the Paraguayan government or the Paraguayan people.

The French Football Federation on Monday denounced Amarilla's comments as "utterly abhorrent" and "unacceptable," adding that it would refer the matter to prosecutors.

France's president, Emmanuel Macron, and sports minister Marina Ferrari voiced support for the national team's captain.

"By targeting Kylian Mbappe, the senator is attacking everything our captain embodies and everything our country stands for: liberty, equality and fraternity," Ferrari wrote on X.

"One more goal for Kylian Mbappe. This time against racism," Macron wrote on X, adding the captain had his "full support." France's assistant coach Guy Stephan also condemned the remarks on Monday.

"In three words, it's indignant, abject, scandalous," he said.

The Associated Press sent a request for comment to Amarilla on Monday through her social media accounts.

Before Saturday's match, former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert referred to France as "a squad from Africa." Philippe Diallo, president of the FFF, said Chilavert "was once a great goalkeeper" who had now "fallen into disgrace.