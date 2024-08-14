Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / $1 billion for Vinicius! Here's why Real Madrid star won't move to Saudi

$1 billion for Vinicius! Here's why Real Madrid star won't move to Saudi

Vinicius Jr's possible move to Saudi Arabia has been making the rounds on the internet lately, with the Saudi Pro League offering him a whopping $1 billion contract.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
Spanish champions Real Madrid are prepared for another action-packed season with a squad full of Galacticos. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior, among others, are set to leave defenders gasping for air in the 2024-25 season.

However, news has been circulating about 24-year-old Vinicius Junior's possible move to Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi Pro League reportedly offering him a staggering $1 billion contract. Media reports further suggest that if the deal goes through, Vinícius will become the highest-paid player in football history.
Why Vinícius Won’t Move to Saudi Arabia?

While any other team might seize the deal eagerly, Real Madrid is not a side that can be easily lured by such an offer.

"I can guarantee that there’s NOTHING into it". It's pure speculation," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.


So, why won’t Vinicius make the move?

After a fantastic season with Los Blancos last year, potential Ballon d'Or winner Vinicius Junior is a key player for Real Madrid, who won't let him go easily. Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez has already set a 1 billion euro release clause for the Brazilian winger, underscoring how crucial he is to the team’s success.

Reports also suggest that Saudi Arabia is offering him a separate 10-year contract to become the ambassador for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which the nation will host.

Why Vinícius is Key to Real Madrid's success?
 
Vinicius Junior has been in excellent form lately, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 matches last season, helping Real Madrid secure the Spanish league title—La Liga—along with a record-extending 15th Uefa Champions League title.

The Brazilian winger joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo and secured a permanent place in the team within a few years.

High-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and even Neymar Junior have already moved to Saudi clubs, causing a stir in the footballing world in recent years. The founding clubs of the Saudi Pro League—Al Nassr, Al Ahly, Al Ittihad, and Al Hilal—are all owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

Star footballers who switched to Saudi Pro League
Player To Transfer fee Year
Gini Wijnaldum Al Ettifaq £7.7m ($9.7m) September, 2023
Yassine Bounou Al Hilal £10.2m ($13m) August, 2023
Aleksandar Mitrovic Al Hilal £45m ($57m) August, 2023
Otavio Al Nassr £51.4m ($65m) August, 2023
Aymeric Laporte Al Nassr £23.5m ($29.8m) August, 2023
Neymar Jr Al Hilal £76.9m ($97.8m) August, 2023
Habib Diallo Al Shabab £15.3m ($19.4m) August, 2023
Fabinho Al Ittihad £35.9m ($45.6m) August, 2023
Roger Ibanez Al Ahli £25.6m ($32.6m) August, 2023
Franck Kessie Al Ahli £10.6m ($13.4m) August, 2023
Sadio Mane Al Nassr £24m ($30m) August, 2023
Allan Saint-Maximin Al Ahli £23m ($29.3m) July, 2023
Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli £30m ($38.6m) July, 2023
Jordan Henderson Al Ettifaq £12m ($15.6m) July, 2023
Malcom Al Hilal £51.5m ($66.9m) July, 2023
Romain Saiss Al Sadd £2.2m ($2.8m) July, 2023
Alex Telles Al Nassr Free July, 2023
Seko Fofana Al Nassr £21.6m ($27.8m) July, 2023
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal £34.2m ($44.6m) July, 2023
Roberto Firmino Al Ahli Free July, 2023
Marcelo Brozovic Al Nassr £15.4m ($19.6m) July, 2023
Jota Al Ittihad £25m ($31.7m) July, 2023
Edouard Mendy Al Ahli £16m ($20.2m) June, 2023
Karim Benzema Al Ittihad Free June, 2023
N'Golo Kante Al Ittihad Free June, 2023
Ruben Neves Al Hilal £47.1m ($60m) June, 2023
Kalidou Koulibaly Al Hilal £15.7m ($20m) June, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Free January, 2023
Anderson Talisca Al Nassr £6.9m ($8.8m) July, 2021

