Spanish champions Real Madrid are prepared for another action-packed season with a squad full of Galacticos. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior, among others, are set to leave defenders gasping for air in the 2024-25 season.

However, news has been circulating about 24-year-old Vinicius Junior's possible move to Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi Pro League reportedly offering him a staggering $1 billion contract. Media reports further suggest that if the deal goes through, Vinícius will become the highest-paid player in football history.

Why Vinícius Won’t Move to Saudi Arabia?



While any other team might seize the deal eagerly, Real Madrid is not a side that can be easily lured by such an offer.



"I can guarantee that there’s NOTHING into it". It's pure speculation," Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.



So, why won’t Vinicius make the move?

After a fantastic season with Los Blancos last year, potential Ballon d'Or winner Vinicius Junior is a key player for Real Madrid, who won't let him go easily. Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez has already set a 1 billion euro release clause for the Brazilian winger, underscoring how crucial he is to the team’s success.

Reports also suggest that Saudi Arabia is offering him a separate 10-year contract to become the ambassador for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which the nation will host.

Why Vinícius is Key to Real Madrid's success?



Vinicius Junior has been in excellent form lately, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 matches last season, helping Real Madrid secure the Spanish league title—La Liga—along with a record-extending 15th Uefa Champions League title.

The Brazilian winger joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo and secured a permanent place in the team within a few years.