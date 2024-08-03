Carlo Ancelotti feels his Real Madrid spell could be his last club job

Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is not so excited about coaching a national team.

Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years.

Last season, Brazil hoped to lure him.

However, the 65-year-old Italian is not enamored by the thought of swapping a club for a country.

My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club, he told former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast. If there is an opportunity for a national team, I don't know.