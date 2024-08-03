Business Standard
Carlo Ancelotti feels his Real Madrid spell could be his last club job

Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is not so excited about coaching a national team.

Real Madrid

Football Team Real Madrid

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article


Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years.
Last season, Brazil hoped to lure him.
However, the 65-year-old Italian is not enamored by the thought of swapping a club for a country.
My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club, he told former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast. If there is an opportunity for a national team, I don't know.
I'm not so excited at coaching a national team because I would lose what I like most, the day to day. I really enjoy what I'm doing.

This is my season number 29 as a coach. It's true that I have won a lot but imagine the number of titles I lost.
Ancelotti was the first manager to win the domestic titles at Europe's top five major leagues. He's also the most successful coach in Champions League history: Winning with Madrid in 2014, 2022 and 2024 across two stints, and with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : football Real Madrid

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

