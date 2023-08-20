Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham to join Neymar at Saudi club Al Hilal

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the latest big-name signing for Al Hilal, the Riyadh-based club announced on Sunday.

The Saudi Pro League side, which signed Brazil's Neymar last week, posted a picture on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Mitrovic being presented with his team jersey with the caption Mitrovic is Hilali until 2026.

Mitrovic, Fulham's top scorer in four of the last five seasons, was absent from his team's 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, after getting injured in Fulham's opening match of the English Premier League season against Everton last week.

ESPN reported that Al Hilal's latest offer of 46 million pounds (USD58m) was close to Fulham's asking price, with the club reluctantly agreeing.

I got information before the match and now the confirmation from the club after the match too that he's on his way to leave the club, Fulham manager Marco Silva said at Craven Cottage after the loss to Brentford.

Both clubs they got an agreement and now is the moment to finish the era of Mitrovic in our club," he added.