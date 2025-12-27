Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AFCON 2025: Salah steers Egypt into knockouts, Morocco stalled by VAR drama

AP Rabat (Morocco)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Mohamed Salah scored again for Egypt's 10 men as his team reached the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage, while host Morocco was forced to wait as VAR provided the main talking point on Friday.

Morocco was held 1-1 by Mali in the late Group A game with both teams awarded penalties following VAR decisions. Earlier, Egypt held on to beat South Africa 1-0 and was grateful that another spot kick wasn't given.

Salah, who secured the Pharaohs' opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir and his penalty before the break secured progression from Group B.

 

South Africa should arguably have been given a penalty in stoppage time when Yasser Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm. After a long delay, the referee decided against awarding the spot kick after consulting video replays and Ibrahim sank to the ground in relief.

We didn't have much luck. We also had several refereeing decisions go against us, South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

Salah converted his penalty after he was struck in the face by the hand of the retreating South Africa forward Lyle Foster. Salah showed no ill effects from the blow and sent his shot straight down the middle while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived to his right.

There was still time before the interval for Egypt defender Mohamed Hany to get sent off, after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Teboho Mokoena.

Earlier, Angola and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in the other group game, a result that suited neither side after opening losses.

Egypt leads with 6 points from two games followed by South Africa on 3. Angola and Zimbabwe have a point each. The top two progress from each group, along with the best third-place finishers.

Morocco whistled off by home fansMorocco was whistled off the field after the tournament favorite's disappointing draw against a tireless Mali team.

The Atlas Lions dominated the first half but needed a penalty from Brahim Daz to take the lead before the break. It came after Nathan Gassama was adjudged, following a VAR check, to have handled the ball while he was trying to regain balance after Daz had gone past.

Thousands of whistling Moroccan fans tried to help referee Abdou Abdel Mefire make up his mind while he consulted replays before he eventually decided in the home team's favor.

Tempers flared in the second half when Lassine Sinayoko was not awarded a penalty after being taken down by Jawad El Yamiq. Mefire checked the replays some minutes later and eventually awarded the spot kick.

Sinayoko duly dispatched the penalty to equalize in the 64th.

The home team pushed hard for a winner that would have appeased the baying fans, but Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra proved the difference, denying Youssef En-Nesyri and also preventing an own goal from Woyo Coulibaly.

France star Kylian Mbapp attended the game, reportedly by invitation of his good friend, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, who warmed up but didn't play as he awaits his return from an ankle injury.

Zambia drew 1-1 with Comoros in the early Group A fixture after both lost their opening games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

