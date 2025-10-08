Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

Prithvi Shaw swings bat in spat with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan

Shaw, who was representing Maharashtra after moving from Mumbai, got into a verbal exchange with his former teammates shortly after his dismissal.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw found himself at the center of controversy on Tuesday after a fiery altercation broke out during a practice match between Maharashtra and Mumbai ahead of the 2025 Ranji Trophy season. The incident took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje.
 
Shaw, who was representing Maharashtra after moving from Mumbai, got into a verbal exchange with his former teammates shortly after his dismissal. Despite scoring a spectacular 181 off 220 deliveries, featuring 21 fours and 3 sixes, the right-hander’s performance was overshadowed by the post-dismissal drama.
 
Verbal Spat Turns Physical: Umpires Step In
 
 
According to a video circulating widely on social media, Shaw appeared visibly agitated as he walked back to the pavilion and was seen confronting several Mumbai players, including Musheer Khan, who had just dismissed him. Musheer reportedly gave Shaw a send-off that sparked the incident.
 
Shaw reacted aggressively, allegedly swinging his bat during the confrontation, which led to umpires stepping in to defuse the situation. Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad was also seen trailing Shaw towards the dressing room in an apparent attempt to calm things down. 

Intense Sledging Behind the Flare-Up
 
Reports from the ground suggest that Shaw was subjected to continuous sledging throughout the day — a tactic that may have contributed to the heated exchange. While such behavior is not uncommon in domestic cricket, Shaw's reaction has raised eyebrows, especially given his past disciplinary issues.
 
A Fresh Start Marred by Familiar Troubles
 
Shaw, 25, had switched allegiances from Mumbai to Maharashtra earlier this year, seeking a fresh start in domestic cricket. He was joined by seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who previously played for Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.
 
The Mumbaikar made his First-Class debut in 2016-17 and shot to fame with a Test century on debut in 2018. However, his career has since been plagued by form issues and off-field controversies, which have kept him out of the national team reckoning.
 
Another Blow to Shaw’s Reputation?
 
Once regarded as one of India's most promising young batters, Shaw's recent years have been riddled with setbacks. While his knock of 181 was a reminder of his raw talent, Tuesday’s incident could further damage his already fragile reputation.
 
With the Ranji Trophy season approaching, Shaw now faces renewed scrutiny — not just for his on-field performance, but for his temperament and conduct as well.

Topics : Cricket News Prithvi Shaw

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

