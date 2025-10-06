Monday, October 06, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Sevilla hand Barcelona 4-1 defeat as Lewandowski penalty goes wide

Sevilla hand Barcelona 4-1 defeat as Lewandowski penalty goes wide

Combined with a midweek loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Barcelona is not entering the international break in a positive mood

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lamine Yamal was out injured, Robert Lewandowski missed a potential equalizing penalty kick and Barcelona lost its second straight match with a disheartening 4-1 defeat at Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Combined with a midweek loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Barcelona is not entering the international break in a positive mood.

The result also meant that Real Madrid remained atop the Spanish league standings, two points ahead of previously unbeaten Barcelona.

Madrid beat Villarreal 3-1 on Saturday.

Sevilla, which beat Barcelona in La Liga for the first time in a decade, moved up to fourth.

 

Also Read

Barca vs PSG live streaming UCL

Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match timings and streaming

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick fumes at Spain's handling of injured Lamine Yamal in qualifiers

FC Barcelona

Barcelona earn 3-1 win vs Oviedo in La Liga after Garcia goalkeeper blip

FC Barcelona

Olmo and Torres star in Barcelona's commanding 3-0 win over Getafe

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or one day: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Yamal aggravated an injury in his groin area against PSG and will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Alejandro Balde earned a penalty for Barcelona in the 74th but Lewandowski shot wide left from the spot after two stutter steps as he saw Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos move where he was aiming.

Isaac Romero scored one goal and earned another for Sevilla as Barcelona struggled early on in 33-degree heat (more than 90 Fahrenheit).

Romero was fouled by Ronaldo Araujo to set up a penalty that former Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez converted 13 minutes in.

Romero then finished off a counterattack in the 36th to double the advantage after Barcelona defender Jules Kound was stripped of the ball.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back shortly before the break, using one touch to redirect a cross from Pedri by the far post for his first La Liga goal since joining Barcelona on loan in July.

After Lewandowski's miss, Jose Angel Carmona finished off a counterattack with a long, angled shot past an outstretched Wojciech Szczesny in the 89th. Akor Adams added another six minutes into stoppage time.

Barcelona had won its seven previous matches with Sevilla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham left out of England squad despite return from injury

Trionda FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

Real Madrid

Champions League: Mbappe and Kane star as Real Madrid, Bayern earn big wins

India clinched their seventh SAFF U17 Championship

India down Bangladesh in penalties to claim seventh SAFF U17 trophy

Crystal Palace

Liverpool's winning run ends as Palace clinch late Premier League win

Topics : FC Barcelona La Liga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon