AIFF, FSDL respond to SC's resolution, ISL 2025 likely to start in December

AIFF, FSDL respond to SC's resolution, ISL 2025 likely to start in December

The AIFF informed the court that the tender process would be completed by October 15, 2025, providing certainty for stakeholders

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Indian football’s biggest logjam seems to be easing after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) presented a consensual resolution before the Supreme Court on Thursday. As part of this agreement, the AIFF committed to holding an open and transparent tender for selecting a commercial partner to run the Indian Super League (ISL).
 
The process, officials indicated, would align with global sports governance practices and domestic sports laws. Both parties stressed that the step was being taken to safeguard clubs, reassure broadcasters and sponsors, and, most critically, ensure that players and teams face no disruption. Importantly, the solution paves the way for the ISL season to begin in December, provided deadlines are met. 
 

What's latest

The AIFF informed the court that the tender process would be completed by October 15, 2025, providing certainty for stakeholders. To ensure credibility, the process may be overseen by an independent professional firm, potentially one of the “Big Four” auditors. Once approved, the new season will kick off in December, subject to clearance from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

FSDL relinquishes rights for smooth transition

In a significant move, the FSDL – current commercial partner under a 15-year Master Rights Agreement – agreed to waive its contractual rights of negotiation and first refusal. The entity also stated it would issue a No-Objection Certificate to the AIFF for the conduct of the tender. To further ease operations, FSDL said it had paid its July–September quarterly dues of ₹12.5 crore and was ready to advance the October–December installment if required.

Assurance amid FIFA-AFC pressure

The breakthrough comes against the backdrop of warnings from FIFA and the AFC, who had cautioned India of suspension if a new AIFF constitution was not passed by October 30. A ban would mean Indian clubs and the national team missing all international competitions. With the matter currently before the Supreme Court, both AIFF and FSDL emphasized that their proposal reflected larger public interest and compliance with global football statutes.

Super Cup as season opener

To avoid a competitive vacuum, the 2025–26 domestic campaign may begin with the Super Cup, a tournament open to clubs across divisions. The competition was suggested as an option by ISL clubs earlier this month, intended to ensure players and teams remain match-fit while the ISL tendering process concludes.

Bigger Picture

The agreement marks a crucial step toward securing the future of Indian football. By consenting to an open tender and ensuring continuity for clubs, the AIFF and FSDL have sought to prevent an “existential crisis” that many stakeholders had feared. Beyond the ISL, the move signals a shift toward greater transparency in football governance, aligning India’s football structure with global norms while addressing domestic legal and regulatory requirements.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

