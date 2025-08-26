Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Neymar not part of Brazil squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers; Here's why

Neymar not part of Brazil squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers; Here's why

Neymar's latest setback is a minor leg muscle injury he picked up last week, which has further delayed his return to international football.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star forward Neymar Jr. will miss Brazil’s final two qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the squad on Monday. Neymar, who has been sidelined since October 2023 due to recurring knee ligament issues, continues his long absence from the national team.  His latest setback, a minor leg muscle injury picked up last week, has further delayed his return to international football.
 
Ancelotti, speaking at a press conference, explained the decision to exclude the 33-year-old: 
"These are physically demanding matches. We need players at full fitness, and Neymar is still recovering. We all know his quality; there’s no need to evaluate him right now."
 
 
Brazil has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup and will close their campaign against Chile on September 4 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a trip to face Bolivia five days later. 

Also Read

Ruben Amorim

Does Ruben Amorim actually have the solution to Manchester United's woes?

Top 5 European leagues

How Europe's Top football leagues differ in style, stars, and spending

Rio Ngumoha

Top 5 youngest players to score a goal in English Premier League history

ISL 2025

ISL 2025 likely to start on October 24 amid AIFF-FSDL talks: Report

Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund tightens locker room rules after Bellingham incident

 
No Vini or Rodrygo; Paquetá Returns
 
Along with Neymar, Real Madrid duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were also left out of the squad. Ancelotti made it clear that the decision was based on fitness and rotation, rather than performance.
 
One notable inclusion is West Ham United’s Lucas Paquetá, who returns to the Seleção after a lengthy absence. Though he featured in earlier qualifiers, this is his first call-up since Ancelotti took charge in May. The midfielder was recently cleared of a betting investigation by the English FA and is now in line for a fresh start.
 
"I want to understand Paquetá’s game better," Ancelotti said. "Now that he’s available, it’s time to bring him back into the group."
 
Brazil Squad for Final 2026 Qualifiers
 
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians) 
Defenders: Alexsandro Ribeiro (Lille), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma) 
Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham) 
Forwards: Estevão (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), João Pedro (Chelsea), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham)

More From This Section

Sunil Chhetri

No Indian player matches Sunil Chhetri's quality yet: Coach Jamil

Alexander Isak

Isak to Rodrygo: Players still pushing for a move in summer transfer window

Juventus

Juventus slams racist abuse aimed at McKennie after season opener

Premier League

Premier League 2025/26 points table: Matchweek 2 updated team standings

Manchester United

Manchester United's attacking woes deepen amid Hojlund transfer uncertainty

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today GST ReformsGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon