Carabao Cup Winners, runner-ups list: EFL history - all you need to know

The EFL Cup, currently known as the Carabao Cup due to sponsorship reasons, is an annual knockout football competition in England’s domestic football calendar. Organized by the English Football League (EFL), the tournament features clubs from the top four divisions of English football, with a total of 92 teams from the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, and League Two.
Liverpool are the current holders of the EFL Cupand are taking on Newcastle United in the 2024/25 final at the iconic Wembley Stadium today.
Which team has won the most EFL Cup titles?
Liverpool hold the record for the most EFL Cup titles, having won the competition 10 times. They also finished as runners-up on four occasions. Their first victory came in the 1980-81 season, when they defeated West Ham United in a replayed final at Villa Park.
Manchester City are next with eight titles, followed by Manchester United with six. Both Chelsea and Aston Villa have lifted the trophy five times.
Which team has won the most consecutive EFL Cup titles?
Both Liverpool and Manchester City share the record for winning the most consecutive EFL Cup titles, with each team securing the trophy four times in a row. Liverpool’s streak ran from 1981 to 1984, which included a memorable win over Everton in the 1984 final. Manchester City dominated the competition from 2017 to 2021, securing four titles in a row and five in six seasons, including a victory in 2015-16.
|Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) winners list
|Year
|Winners
|Runners-up
|2025
|Liverpool/ Newcastle United
|Liverpool/ Newcastle United
|2024
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|2023
|Manchester United
|Newcastle
|2022
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|2021
|Manchester City
|Tottenham
|2020
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|2019
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|2018
|Manchester City
|Arsenal
|2017
|Man United
|Southampton
|2016
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|2015
|Chelsea
|Tottenham
|2014
|Manchester City
|Sunderland
|2013
|Swansea
|Bradford City
|2012
|Liverpool
|Cardiff City
|2011
|Birmingham City
|Arsenal
|2010
|Man United
|Aston Villa
|2009
|Man United
|Aston Villa
|2008
|Tottenham
|Chelsea
|2007
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|2006
|Man United
|Wigan
|2005
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|2004
|Middlesbrough
|Bolton
|2003
|Liverpool
|Man United
|2002
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|2001
|Liverpool
|Birmingham City
|2000
|Leicester
|Tranmere
|1999
|Tottenham
|Leicester
|1998
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|1997
|Leicester
|Middlesbrough
|1996
|Aston Villa
|Leeds United
|1995
|Liverpool
|Bolton
|1994
|Aston Villa
|Man United
|1993
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1992
|Man United
|Nottingham Forest
|1991
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Man United
|1990
|Nottingham Forest
|Oldham
|1989
|Nottingham Forest
|Luton Town
|1988
|Luton Town
|Arsenal
|1987
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|1986
|Oxford Utd
|QPR
|1985
|Norwich
|Sunderland
|1984
|Liverpool
|Everton
|1983
|Liverpool
|Man United
|1982
|Liverpool
|Tottenham
|1981
|Liverpool
|West Ham
|1980
|Wolves
|Nottingham Forest
|1979
|Nottingham Forest
|Southampton
|1978
|Nottingham Forest
|Liverpool
|1977
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|1976
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
|1975
|Aston Villa
|Norwich
|1974
|Wolves
|Manchester City
|1973
|Tottenham
|Norwich
|1972
|Stoke City
|Chelsea
|1971
|Tottenham
|Aston Villa
|1970
|Manchester City
|West Brom
|1969
|Swindon
|Arsenal
|1968
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|1967
|QPR
|West Brom
|1966
|West Brom
|West Ham
|1965
|Chelsea
|Leicester
|1964
|Leicester
|Stoke
|1963
|Birmingham
|Aston Villa
|1962
|Norwich
|Rochdale
|1961
|Aston Villa
|Rotherham