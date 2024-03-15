Champions League quarterfinals full schedule, live match time, streaming

The draws for the quarterfinal and semi-final of the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 were announced on Friday, March 15. Defending champions Manchester City will play Real Madrid while another team from the English Premier League- Arsenal will be up against German champions Bayern Munich in the quartefinals. The first leg of the ties will be played on April 9 and 10 while the reverse leg will be played on April 16 and 17 respectively.

Uefa Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal full schedule (Indian Standard Time)

Uefa Champions League quarterfinals schedule (First leg) Matches Teams Date Time (IST) Venue Quarterfinal 1 Arsenal vs Bayern Munich April 10 1:30 AM Emirates Stadium (Arsenal home leg) Quartefinal 2 Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund April 10 1:30 AM Civitas Metropolitan Stadium (Atletico home leg) Quarterfinal 3 Manchester City vs Real Madrid April 11 1:30 AM Santiago Bernabeu Stadium (Real home leg) Quarterfinal 4 PSG vs Barcelona April 10 1:30 AM Princes Park (PSG home leg)





First semifinal: Winner of QF2 will face Winner of QF 4

Atletico/ Dortmund will play PSG/ Barcelona/

Second semifinal: Winner of QF 1 will play the winner of QF 3

Arsenal/ Bayern will face Real Madrid/ Manchester City.

The winner of QF 2 and QF 1 will play the first leg of home in the semifinal.

Who is the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League?

Manchester City of England are the defending champion of the Uefa Champions League.

When will the quarterfinal matches in the Uefa Champions League take place?

The first leg of the quarterfinal matches in the Uefa Champions League will take place on April 10 and 11 and then the reverse leg on April 17 and 18, according to Indian Standard Time.



When Arsenal vs Bayern Munich quarterfinal match in Champions League will take place, according to Indian Standard Time?



The Arsenal vs Bayern quarterfinal match will take place on April 10 at 1:30 AM IST.



When Real Madrid vs Manchester City quarterfinal match in Champions League 2023-24 wull take place, according to Indian Standard Time?



The Real vs City quarterfinal match will take place on April 11 at 1:30 AM IST.



Which TV channels will live telecast Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?



Sony Sports Network will live telecast Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Dortmund vs Atletico and PSG vs Barcelona quarterfinal matches in India.



How to watch the live streaming of Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?



Sony LIV will live stream Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India.